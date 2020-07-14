Why Call Us Heroes When You Pay Us Rs 250/Day, Docs Ask Yogi Govt

Medical interns in Uttar Pradesh are unhappy with a monthly stipend of Rs 7,500 and had vocalised their protest on social media over the past few months. Despite their appeals through Twitter and WhatsApp, UP government appeared to have ignored their demands.

The intern doctors have now gone on strike and The Quint spoke with several students to understand their issues and complaints.

LLRM Medical College in Meerut was among the first ones to go on strike. One of the intern MBBS doctors on strike on campus had this to say: