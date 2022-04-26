USCIRF Recommends to Flag India, 14 Others as ‘Country of Particular Concern'

A United States (US) Congress-constituted quasi-judicial body, named US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on Monday, 25 April, recommended to the Biden Administration to designate India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and 11 other countries as "Country of Particular Concern" in the context of their religious freedom.

While the recommendations of the USCIRF are not binding on the US government, the body had made a similar recommendation to the US government last year that was not accepted by the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, India has in the past rejected the reports by USCIRF, and said that the American body on international religious freedom has chosen to be guided only by its biases on a matter on which it has no locus standi, news agency PTI reported.