India Ranked 'Partially Free' Again by Freedom House, Score Falls 4 Points

India was rated as a "partially free" country for the second consecutive year in the annual report of Freedom House, citing the Narendra Modi-led government's new social media rules, the Pegasus spyware issue, and the various states' 'love-jihad' laws as some of the factors behind the assessment.

The country's score fell by 4 points to 67, from last year's 71.

The United States government-funded non-profit think tank, which assesses the level of political rights and civil liberties across the globe, said in its report, "India’s status declined from Free to Partly Free due to a multiyear pattern in which the Hindu nationalist government and its allies have presided over rising violence and discriminatory policies."