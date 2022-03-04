India Ranked 'Partially Free' Again by Freedom House, Score Falls 4 Points
The report cites the new social media laws and the Pegasus spyware issue among the factors behind the assessment.
India was rated as a "partially free" country for the second consecutive year in the annual report of Freedom House, citing the Narendra Modi-led government's new social media rules, the Pegasus spyware issue, and the various states' 'love-jihad' laws as some of the factors behind the assessment.
The country's score fell by 4 points to 67, from last year's 71.
The United States government-funded non-profit think tank, which assesses the level of political rights and civil liberties across the globe, said in its report, "India’s status declined from Free to Partly Free due to a multiyear pattern in which the Hindu nationalist government and its allies have presided over rising violence and discriminatory policies."
"While India is a multiparty democracy, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has presided over discriminatory policies and a rise in persecution affecting the Muslim population. The constitution guarantees civil liberties including freedom of expression and freedom of religion, but harassment of journalists, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and other government critics has increased significantly under Modi."Freedom House
Pegasus Spyware, Farm Laws Among Key Factors Cited by Report
Listing the key developments in India in 2021 that guided its assessment, the report noted that micro-blogging platform Twitter was ordered to take down posts that criticised the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protests over the three contentious farm laws (which have been rolled back), the 'love-jihad' laws introduced by various BJP-ruled states, and the Pegasus snooping revelations were also cited by the report.
"A media investigation found in July that Pegasus spyware had been detected on smartphones belonging to dozens of leading opposition politicians, activists, businesspeople, and journalists," it noted.
"Also in July, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest who had advocated for Adivasi rights died in custody, having been arrested on dubious terrorism charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in October 2020," the report stated.
Last year, the central government had issued a statement on the 2020 report by Freedom House in which it had said that India’s status as a free country has declined to “partly free”, terming it “misleading, incorrect and misplaced.”
On Independence of Media & Judiciary
"Attacks on press freedom have escalated dramatically under the Modi government... Authorities have used security, defamation, sedition, and hate speech laws, as well as contempt-of-court charges, to quiet critical voices in the media," the analysis by Freedom House stated.
"Also during 2021, several journalists were arrested for their reporting on the farmer protests against government-backed agricultural reforms. A Muslim journalist, Siddique Kappan, remained in detention after his October 2020 arrest for attempting to cover the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman," it added.
Commenting on India's judicial system, the report noted that judges at the level of the Supreme Court have traditionally displayed autonomy and activism in response to public-interest litigation.
"However, lower levels of the judiciary suffer from corruption, and the courts have shown signs of increasing politicization," it said.
"Several key Supreme Court rulings in recent years have been favorable to the BJP, including the 2019 decision allowing the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of a historic mosque, and a 2020 decision to deny bail to a scholar and prominent critic of Modi who was charged with supporting a banned Maoist group," the think tank observed.
