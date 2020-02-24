US Prez Kicks Off India Trip Today With Roadshow, ‘Namaste Trump’

US President Donald Trump is all set to kick-start his much-anticipated India visit on Monday, 24 February, with a power-packed 22-kilometre roadshow and the 'Namaste Trump' event at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The US president, who left for India late on Sunday, is expected to arrive around 11:40 am at the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, after which he is also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram.
He will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-built Motera stadium around 1 pm, with around 1,00,000 people expected to be in attendance.
- Trump is being accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner
- Donald Trump will be the sixth US president to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad
- The US president will reportedly raise the issue of ‘religious freedom’ with PM Narendra Modi during his two-day visit
- First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a Delhi government school on 25 February, where she will attend a ‘happiness’ class
Trump the Sixth US President to Visit India
Donald Trump will be the sixth US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a roadshow and a joint address before a crowd of around one lakh people, reported PTI.
Late on Sunday, Trump, left for his maiden visit to India for talks with top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.
