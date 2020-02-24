US Prez Kicks Off India Trip Today With Roadshow, ‘Namaste Trump’

US President Donald Trump is all set to kick-start his much-anticipated India visit on Monday, 24 February, with a power-packed 22-kilometre roadshow and the 'Namaste Trump' event at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US president, who left for India late on Sunday, is expected to arrive around 11:40 am at the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, after which he is also scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram.

He will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-built Motera stadium around 1 pm, with around 1,00,000 people expected to be in attendance.