US-Bound Indian Students Can Apply For Visa A Year In Advance: Why This Matters

The Biden administration has announced that international students planning to apply to universities in the United States can now apply for a visa up to a year before their academic term begins.

The move, which comes as a relief for foreign students, follows Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services Julie Stufft telling news agency PTI that the US is “putting every ounce of its energy” to eliminate the long visa wait time in India.

Why is this update important? Can students enter the United States a year in advance too? And what about leaving the United States? We explain.