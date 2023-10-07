‘Is India Safe for Foreign Investors?’: US-Based Investor on NewsClick Raids

Pfetcher’s statement comes amid a crackdown by the Delhi Police on journalists and contributors associated with NewsClick.

The news organisation’s founder and editor in chief, Prabir Purkayastha, and human resources head Amit Chakraborty were arrested on Tuesday, 3 October.

On the same day, a special cell of the Delhi Police conducted raids across the residences of over 40 journalists, seized their electronic devices, and questioned them about their reportage during the farmers’ protest, the anti-CAA-NRC protests, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.