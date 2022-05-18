Urvashi Vaid, a Longtime LGBTQ+ Activist, Dies at 63

Urvashi Vaid, a longtime Indian-American activist who led several LGBTQ+ and other social justice organizations, died at 63 after battling Cancer.

According to the National LGBTQ Task Force, Vaid died on Saturday, 14 May, at her home in New York City.

From 1989 until 1992, Vaid served as the executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force. She was formerly its media director.

A Vassar College and Northeastern University School of Law graduate, Vaid began her legal career as a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union's National Prison Project, where she spearheaded the organisation's work on HIV and AIDS in prisons.