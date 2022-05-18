Urvashi Vaid, a Longtime LGBTQ+ Activist, Dies at 63
Urvashi Vaid, a longtime Indian-American activist who led several LGBTQ+ and other social justice organizations, died at 63 after battling Cancer.
According to the National LGBTQ Task Force, Vaid died on Saturday, 14 May, at her home in New York City.
From 1989 until 1992, Vaid served as the executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force. She was formerly its media director.
A Vassar College and Northeastern University School of Law graduate, Vaid began her legal career as a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union's National Prison Project, where she spearheaded the organisation's work on HIV and AIDS in prisons.
A Journey of Struggles
She worked for the Task Force for ten years in various capacities. She made a statement during President George HW Bush's AIDS speech in 1990 as its executive director, holding a banner that said, "Talk Is Cheap, AIDS Funding Is Not." Her remark caused a stir, upsetting the media briefing and exposing the Bush administration's shortcomings.
She was also a published author and scholar who had received several awards. Her published work includes books, reports, essays, and columns. She was a columnist for The Advocate for numerous years as well.
She co-edited Creating Change: Public Policy, Sexuality, and Civil Rights with John D'Emilio and William Turner (2000).
"The movement's goal should be fundamental, tangible change, not tolerance," she asserted. It wasn't an instantly popular idea at the time, since the media portrayal of LGBT people was only preparing to take shape, but it was a moral imperative for her.
Vaid leaves behind her nephew Alok Vaid-Menon, an activist and performance artist, and her lifelong companion, political humorist Kate Clinton.
Vaid, a Hope for the LGBTQ+ Community
According to the Task Force's press release, she "brought all facets of gay existence and hardship into the public view". She co-founded the conference, which is already in its 33rd year.
From 2001 to 2005, she was deputy director of the Ford Foundation's Governance and Civil Society Unit, and from 2004 to 2014, she joined the board of the Gill Foundation.
From 2005 until 2010, Vaid served as executive director of the Arcus Foundation, a global financier of LGBTQ social rights and significant ape conservation.
She founded the first lesbian super Political arm of the Congressional (PAC), LGBTQ political arm of the Congressional (LPAC), in 2012, and it has subsequently invested massive amounts of money in politicians that support social justice legislation.
She had been a senior fellow and head of the Engaging Tradition Project at Columbia Law School's Center for Gender and Sexuality Law, where she investigated how tradition-based resistance stymies efforts aimed at advancing gender, sexual, and racial fairness. She was formerly a senior fellow at the Graduate Center's Social Justice Sexuality Project.
