UP: Eight Killed, 15 Injured in Boiler Explosion at Factory in Hapur
"We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible," said Hapur IG Praveen Kumar.
At least eight workers died and 15 were injured after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, 4 June, Hapur IG Praveen Kumar told news agency ANI.
"Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured are being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible," Hapur IG Praveen Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.
(This story will be updated.)
