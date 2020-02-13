UP Assembly Goes Off Rails, Opposition Strikes on LPG Hike, CAA

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got off to a noisy start on Thursday, 13 February, with Opposition members shouting anti-government slogans and carrying LPG cylinders on their backs during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses, reports news channel NDTV.

A large number of Samajwadi Party MLA’s, wearing crimson caps, marched into the centre of the House holding placards, some even sitting down as the Governor Anandiben Patel rose to make her speech.

Opposition members displayed placards and raised slogans on issues ranging from the amended citizenship law, unemployment, farmer distress and increase in the LPG prices as the governor read out her address.