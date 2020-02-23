How Will Trump Visit Make India a ‘Superpower’?: Uddhav Thackeray

The comments were made when Thackeray attended the book launch of former Maharashtra CM late Abdul Rahman Antule's letters to his wife. Other guests at the Mumbai event included NCP chief Sharad Pawar and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Thackeray also made a comment on Prime Minister Modi's radio show, saying that unlike 'Mann Ki Baat,' the letters published in the book came straight from the heart, ANI reported.