How Will Trump Visit Make India a ‘Superpower’?: Uddhav Thackeray
Questioning the direction of the government's attentions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, 22 January, said that US President Donald Trump's visit will not make India a superpower, adding that human resource development was important too.
The comments were made when Thackeray attended the book launch of former Maharashtra CM late Abdul Rahman Antule's letters to his wife. Other guests at the Mumbai event included NCP chief Sharad Pawar and lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Thackeray also made a comment on Prime Minister Modi's radio show, saying that unlike 'Mann Ki Baat,' the letters published in the book came straight from the heart, ANI reported.
