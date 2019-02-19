How Soumya Vishwanathan's Parents Remained Unrelenting in the Face of Tragedy

Both Madhavi and MK don’t need to be at the trial while other witnesses testify, but the constant change in public prosecutors, judges and court rooms has forced them to be present at each hearing.

With two exceptions. Once when Madhavi, who suffers from osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones, had a knee surgery. “I had a knee replacement in 2011, so I couldn’t come to the trial for a few months. Soumya’s father came alone then,” she said. Then, in 2015, MK had a fall and had surgery for a hip implant. “He was very restless then, not being able to attend the hearings,” she said. They recovered patiently from invasive surgeries and continued to appear for each hearing after.

As the room slowly fills up, the cop who works at the malkhana (evidence room) in the Vasant Vihar police station brings with him four white jute bags. All of them containing evidence, including a muddied tyre, Soumya's footwear, an iron rod and remnants of the car etc. Looking at the bag, Madhvi tells The Quint how she has seen Soumya’s footwear amidst the evidence.