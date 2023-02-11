Turkey Earthquake: Missing Indian Man Found Dead Under Hotel Debris in Malatya

Vijay Kumar was deputed to Turkey for the installation and commissioning of an acetylene gas plant in Malatya. He secured his passport (W4190958) and got his visa (58035734) on 17 January 2023.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria, following a disastrous 7.8 magnitude earthquake, climbed to 24,000 amid the severe winter. The quake was the deadliest to strike since 33,000 people died in a 7.8 magnitude in 1939.