A captain and a trainee pilot were killed on Monday, 8 June, after a trainer aircraft crashed in Odisha's Dhenkanal.The deceased have been identified as Captain Sanjib Kumar Jha from Bihar and Anis Fatima, a trainee pilot from Tamil Nadu. The crash took place in Birasal Airstrip under Kankadahad police station limits in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)