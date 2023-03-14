TTE Held for Allegedly Urinating on Woman Passenger Aboard Train From Amritsar
Earlier this month, an American Airlines flight from New Delhi witnessed a similar incident.
A railway employee allegedly urinated on a sleeping woman passenger inside a train, according to multiple reports.
Key details: The incident took place in the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata on Sunday, 12 March.
The accused has been identified as Munna Kumar, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE)
He was drunk, news agency IANS reported
Kumar has been detained and taken into custody by the Government Railway Police (GRP)
A complaint has been filed by the woman's husband, according to GRP Charbagh railway station incharge Navratna Gautam
Why it matters: The development comes after a string of similar incidents were reported on board flights to or from Indian airports. However, this is the first such recent incident to have reportedly occurred on a train.
Three-peat: Earlier this month, American Airlines passenger Arya Vohra, a student at a US university, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger halfway between Delhi to New York
In November 2022, 34-year-old Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his trousers and urinated on an elderly woman passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi
