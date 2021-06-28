Visa Fee Waiver, Loan Guarantees: FM’s Bid to Save Tourism Sector

She said that the loans will be provided with a 100 percent guarantee up to certain limits.

She further announced that for TTS the limit will be Rs 10 lakh per agency and Rs 1 lakh for tourist guides, with no processing charges, no foreclosure payment charges, and no additional collateral.

The announcements by Sitharaman came as a part of eight economic relief measures announced for several sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.