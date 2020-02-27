QBullet: 27 Dead in Delhi Violence; Justice Muralidhar Transferred

On the day he pulled up the Delhi Police over its inaction in filing FIRs against the BJP leaders who made hate speeches, Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court following approval of a 12 February recommendation to the effect from the Supreme Court Collegium.

A notification from the Department of Justice in the Ministry of Law and Justice said: “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

The notification follows the recommendation passed by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of Indian S A Bobde.

(Source: The Indian Express)