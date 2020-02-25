Trump is in Delhi And Here’s What’s Going On in Kashmir

“Many of our mainstream politicians used to outsmart even the separatists and militants in raising passions for azaadi and mobilising the crowds, including young students, for anti-India demonstrations and clashes with different forces. As these 2000 are in jail, seven million Kashmiris are free to move. There are uncertainties but a promising season for trade, tourism and education is now visible”, said a houseboat owner at the Boulevard, wishing to hide his name.

“This bloody internet shutdown washes away every semblances of peace and normality. Because of this, tourists are scared of bad days in Kashmir and they are not inclined to visit”, said the houseboat owner’s son Intisar. He said it was the right time for the authorities to restore broadband as well as 4G mobile internet services across Jammu and Kashmir. “Let them file FIRs and take action against those who misuse but why should the Government make us all suffer for none of our fault”, Intisar asserted. He pointed out that it was the first time after 1990 that there was no hartal around the visit of an American President.

“Had this Trump mentioned Kashmir or repeated his offer of mediation, we would have to bear with few more weeks of turbulence. But fortunately he didn’t and even the separatists have now lost hopes that America would persuade India to give something to the Kashmiris”, said a shawl dealer at Srinagar’s Polo View. According to him, Trump’s silence over Article 370 was “very much significant” as it was his first visit to India after “Delhi’s surgical strike on our Constitution”. “For us, it’s a closed chapter now. We don’t know if the politicians would spoil everything with their rhetorical statements after their release”.