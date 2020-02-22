Love Aaj Kal in Urdu: Can We Translate Love in Times of Protest?

Tum mere paas hote ho goya

Jab koi doosra nahi hota

You are close beside me as if

No other person can be with me

The rest of the ghazal has several other, often-recited sher, too such as:

Haal-e dil yaar se likhun kyunkar

Haath dil se juda nahin hota

How shall I describe my state to my beloved

I can not detach my hand from my heart

And:

Tum hamare kissi tarah na huwe

Varna duniya mein kya nahin hota

You never ever became mine no matter what

Or else, what could I not have achieved in life

But poetry, like love, is subjective and deeply personal. And for me the one sher that stands out from Urdu’s admittedly vast corpus of romantic poetry is this short, seemingly simple verse for reasons that are hard to describe. I like to, also, use this sher in lectures and translation workshops to demonstrate the futility and loss that lies at the heart of any translation.

In Urdu, the entire “weight” (wazan) of the sher rests on the word ‘goya’, that almost untranslatable conjunction; as if, like, as though, apparently, etc. do not carry the same weight as ‘goya’. Momin’s contemporary, Mirza Ghalib, is said to have declared his willingness to give away his entire diwan for this one verse!