Balakot ‘Advantage India’ But Planned Follow Up Vital for Victory

Like any other major military event anywhere in the world, Balakot, too, cannot be seen simply in isolation; as just another response to a heinous terror related event. It needs the joining of several dots and these exist in different domains: political, military, diplomatic, social and psychological. Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) remains one of the dynamic conflicts in the world with more than its share of ups and downs. The natural question which arises is whether the Indian airstrike at Balakot in response to the Pulwama incident effectively meant a victory for India.

A common understanding about military strikes is that they are all about victory or defeat, forgetting the fact that the conflict in J&K is hybrid. Being diffused in nature, hybrid conflicts bring temporary success or failure and can at best contribute to an eventual victory only if the follow up is strategically handled. So, how has India handled the post Balakot situation and what can it do further? A look at the different domains which make up the hybridity of the situation will give indicators and it must commence with the military domain.