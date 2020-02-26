Balakot Camp Alive & Kicking Despite Trump’s Resolve or FATF Fear

Nothing has changed, it seems, least of all the support of the State to jihadi groups.

Asghar, despite being officially placed under protective custody, has been seen holding multiple meetings with ISI operatives. Maulana Ammar and Talha Saif—both younger brothers of Masood Azhar—were noticed by locals attending the release of a book by Masood Azhar titled ‘Saifullah-i-Nishbat’ on January 16, in Peshawar.

Masood Azhar—while Islamabad has been claiming that the leader of Jaish-e-Muhammad has disappeared with his family—has been seen by multiple witnesses roaming freely all over Pakistan. ‘Heri dicebamus’, that the most famous beard of the country has been moving around during all these months. Eye witnesses have confirmed seeing Azhar at the Markaz Usman-O-Ali and Markaz Subhan Allah in his hometown in Bahawalpur between 10-25 November.

He has also addressed JeM cadres during this period. The same eyewitnesses added that Masood Azhar went to Bahawalpur in January, 2020 to see his ailing mother and that he travelled to Rawalpindi in early February, immediately before Pakistan declared him 'missing'.