QBullet: US Strike Kills Iran’s Soleimani; Fear at Pak Gurudwara

Hours after the killing of Iran’s top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in an American drone strike in Baghdad Friday, India said it had “noted that a senior Iranian leader had been killed by the US”, urged restraint, and called for de-escalation.

The terse statement masked the deep unease about how far the ripples from this sharp spike in US-Iran tensions will extend across the region, and impact India.

One part of that question was answered after Iran warned of retaliation, with jitters on Dalal Street over the potential for an oil shock. The stock market fell by over a hundred points, but more telling was the rupee’s 38-paise drop around the same time to Rs 71.74 to the US dollar. India’s oil import bill in 2018-19 was $111.9 billion. And the new geopolitical tensions could not have come at a worse time, when the economy is crawling at 4.5 percent GDP growth in Q2 this fiscal year.