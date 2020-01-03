‘We Are 80%, You Are Just 17%’: Karnataka MLA Warns CAA Protesters
Gali Somashekhara Reddy
Gali Somashekhara Reddy Photo: Karnataka Milk Federation 

‘We Are 80%, You Are Just 17%’: Karnataka MLA Warns CAA Protesters

Arun Dev
India

Karnataka legislator Gali Somashekhara Reddy triggered controversy for his comment warning those protesting against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registry of Citizens (NRC). Addressing a rally in north Karnataka’s Ballari, Reddy said:

“We are 80 percent and you are just 17 percent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you.”
Gali Somashekhara Reddy
Loading...

Reddy is a legislator from Ballari urban and the former chairperson of Karnataka Milk Federation. Addressing BJP workers and supporters in Ballari on Friday, 3 January, he said he was issuing a warning against those who are protesting.

“This is my warning to you (CAA protesters), only 5 percent are here (at the event), if you create more trouble, if 100 percent of us come, you should understand what will happen to you. Congress fools are trying to mislead you. You come to the street believing them. Be careful. Let the caution be in your minds. This is my country, this is our country,” he said.

He further quoted purported words of Australian prime minister. “Like how the Australian PM said once: ‘If you want to live here, you have to live according to the principles of the country. If not, you all can leave our country.’ Don't let this happen to you (CAA protesters)."

Somashekara is a member of the Reddy family that owns the Obulapuram Mining Company and has been facing allegations of illegal mining in forest lands.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...