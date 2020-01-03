BJP’s First Surrender in Kashmir: Why Was Jobs Notice Withdrawn?

Usually effervescent votaries of ‘one nation, one rule’ have been muted even as the J&K BJP leaders like President Ravinder Raina and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul have given out indications that the government employment in the two UTs would be restricted to only the permanent residents and those staying in the erstwhile state continuously for at least 15 years.

According to their conversations with the party rank and file, only those staying in J&K for 15 years after October 31, 2018, the appointed date for implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2018, would be entitled to the Domicile Certificate, giving them right to a government job within the UT.