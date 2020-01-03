QBullet: PM Slams Oppn on CAA Unrest; Politics Over R-Day Tableaux

Banne Khan, 87, who died six years ago, has received a notice to apply for bail to prove that he does not pose a threat to peace in Firozabad. Similarly, 93-year-old Fasahat Meer Khan, who’s been bed-ridden for months, and 90-year-old Sufi Ansar Hussain, who is suffering from pneumonia and has just returned from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, will also have to visit the magistrate’s office to apply for bail.

The three are among nearly 200 people who have been identified by the Firozabad police as potential threats to peace during any anti-CAA protests in the region in the near future.

Interestingly, Fasahat Meer Khan and Sufi Ansar Hussain are both members of local peace committees. In fact, Firozabad DM Chandra Vijay Singh and SP Sachindra Patel had met Hussain two weeks ago and asked him and others to spread the message of peace in the area.