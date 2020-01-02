Halla Bol: How Safdar Hashmi Inspires the Anti-CAA, NRC Protests

Theatre activist Safdar Hashmi, who took theater to the streets, was fatally attacked on 1 January 1989 while he was staging his play, ‘Halla Bol’ in Sahbibad, an industrial town in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

He was 34.

At an annual event on New Year’s day 2020, thousands gathered at the Constitution Club in New Delhi to celebrate Hashmi’s legacy. At a time when the country, led by its youth, have taken to the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, how does the playwright activist find new meaning amidst the ongoing protests?

“The spirit that Safdar Hashmi embodies is through his words: ‘Bhale hi hum besurey hai magar humari aawaaz buland hai’ (So what if we don't sound melodious, our voices are powerful’), said Krishna, a theatre actor who performed a short play on the NRC exercise with his troupe, Bigil, at the annual event