Kanpur CAA Stir: 3 Men Just in the Wrong Place at the Wrong Time

‘Kaam par se uski lash wapas aayi hai (his dead body is what returned from where he worked)’, 74-year-old Mohammed Shareef broke down as he recalled how his son Raees’ shirt was blood-soaked the day his body was returned to him.

Raees was shot near the stomach in the marketplace near his house in Kanpur’s Babupurwa, which had turned into a war zone as UP police unleashed violence against the anti-CAA protesters.

Shareef claims that the bullet that killed Raees was fired by the police.