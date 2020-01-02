‘Ghost Stories’ Review: Build Up, Build Up, Build Up...And Nothing

Anurag Kashyap’s story is about Sobhita Dhulipala, a woman dealing with the horrors of her past, pushed to a point of insanity. A woman trying to get pregnant, but her psychosis surrounds her like darkness. Anurag takes the safe road with this one - but I have to be honest, at times it makes you go “?????”. The sepia tone of his film almost feels like everyone is trying too hard. Anurag’s story is built around Sobhita aka Neha, who as always, fills her character like she was born to play it. Anurag clings to the tried and tested horror imagery - birds and creepy children. The storyline works on elements of shocking grotesque imagery. What Anurag over-does is sound. Almost every scene is accompanied by the not-so-subtle screeching, that very quickly loses its eeriness and simply becomes irritating. I couldn’t help but revisit Black Swan in my head, but perhaps that’s just my not-so-artsy brain. The actors definitely save this one. Both the child and Sobhita are truly excellent.