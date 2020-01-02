QBullet: CDS on Military Preparedness; 4 Astronauts for Gaganyaan

A day after he said India reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at sources of terror in Pakistan, new Army Chief General MM Naravane expressed confidence that maintaining peace and tranquility along India’s border with China will set the stage for an “eventual solution” to the boundary dispute.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday after receiving his first guard of honour as the Army Chief, General Naravane said operational readiness and modernisation will be among the top priorities of the army under his leadership.

“While we have been paying attention in the past to the Western front, Northern front also requires equal attention. It is in that context we are going for capability development and enhancement of our capacitors in our Northern borders including the North-East part of the country,” he said.