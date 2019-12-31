Still Think You’re Young? 20 Things to Make You Feel Old in 2020

While we are unable to settle whether the decade actually ends with 2019, the dawn of 2020 surely marks the end of an era.

No, 1990s was not just ten years ago but a whole three decades earlier. It has been 20 years since you first danced to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai or sat in front of your television sets to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati . Feeling old yet?

Instagram filters have been around for 10 years now. Facebook and Twitter have existed for more than a dozen years. And remember Orkut – probably, your initiation into the world of social media? It has already been six years since it shut down.