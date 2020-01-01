The Minefield General Bipin Rawat Must Cross as the First CDS

The 24 December press release is not clear on whether the CDS/PCCSC will be a Secretary of the Department in the formal sense, just as the Defence Secretary, Secretary Defence Production and the Secretary, Research and Development are.

The notification speaks of the CDS being the “head” of the Department of Military Affairs, not Secretary.

If he were Secretary, it would create an anomaly since the CDS as well as the army, navy and air force chiefs already outranks the Defence Secretary in protocol terms. The three Service chiefs are supposed to be the equivalent of the Cabinet Secretary and get the same remuneration.

Ideally, the current Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), who is of a Lieutenant General rank, ought to be designated the Secretary. Currently, the CISC serves the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Now, the CDS will be the Permanent Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and the CISC will be his deputy of sorts.