Uddhav’s Cabinet: Can ‘Family-Run’ Alliance Survive BJP’s ‘Traps’?

More than two months after the Maharashtra assembly election, and a month after Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister, the state finally got its full-fledged government on Monday. However, the 43-member cabinet of the Maha Vikas Aghadi – an awkward alliance of Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party – looks less like a democratically elected new-age government and more an enterprise of politically powerful and entrenched families, raising questions about Thackeray’s vision and savoir faire.

Two developments best illustrate this. Thackeray’s son and first-time legislator Aaditya was sworn in as a minister, taking many even in the Sena by surprise; veterans like Diwakar Raote and Ramdas Kadam were left out, as were younger and powerful local leaders who had taken on the party’s erstwhile ally, the BJP. Ajit Pawar, who had rebelled against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar last month, to lend support to a briefly-lived Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government, took oath as deputy chief minister — it was a signal that his rebellion, far from alienating him, had brought him handsome dividends and increased his clout within the party.