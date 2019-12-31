Jaggi Vasudev’s CAA Video an Insidious Attempt to Gaslight Public

Gaslighting is an action of “tricking or controlling someone by making them believe things that are not true”. When it comes to the Jaggi Vasudev video, there is no diplomatic way to put this: the nearly 22-minute long ‘explanation’ is a combination of half-truths and misdirection, all to make you believe things that are – you guessed it – not true.

It begins with a long-winded talk about Partition and how there is discrimination by law in some countries, and about Vasudev’s visit to Azerbaijan.

There is a clear point to all of this: to make you feel compassion for the Hindu minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh which were all part of the same country till 1947, and tell you why they need help. This is not controversial in itself – there is religious persecution that has negatively affected Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan in particular.

However, there are two glaring flaws to this approach.

First, if the idea was to help those who come from pre-Partition India, there’s no reason Afghanistan is on the list. If anything, Myanmar, which was part of the same British colony till 1935, should be – but of course, the persecuted minorities there are the Muslim Rohingyas.

And Vasudev, again, conveniently forgets that there are Muslim sects in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh which also face religious persecution, including the Ahmadiyas, the Hazaras and Shias.

Over halfway into the video, Vasudev has still not actually dealt with the actual contents of the CAA, but he does say that the CAA is focused only on religious persecution and that he is amazed at the ‘hard-hearted’ reaction of the people of the country.