TN Man Says Wife Died After Doc Left Cloth in Her During C-Section

On 31 December, when 26-year-old Rajkumar saw his wife Priya (24) becoming disoriented and showing signs of memory loss, he hoped that they would tide over the crisis. Little did he know that he would lose her forever in the next 48 hours.

Priya was killed allegedly due to the negligence of doctors in the Vridhachalam government hospital, where she delivered her baby on 27 December. The doctors who performed the C-Section allegedly left a cloth inside the body cavity and stitched Priya up, which led to sepsis and her untimely death.

Rajkumar and Priya’s was a love marriage, after five years of courtship. After the wedding in 2018, the couple lived in Kalar Kuppam near Aladi, around 60 kilometres from the coastal town of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. After a year of marriage, Priya conceived their first child.