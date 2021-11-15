The Quint Impact: Corporation Cleans Sewage, Water From Chennai Slum

Until Friday, the water supplied in the common taps was found to be brown in colour.

“We live in the main city and it is important that our drains and area are kept clean because the sewage could get mixed up with our drinking water. Usually, water is quite clear but since the time of the heavy rains, the water quality has been poor,” a resident had told The Quint. The Metro Water Department officials checked the water quality too and found it to be “satisfactory". The residents corroborated the same.

“We are very happy with this response. We were all sore cleaning our homes for the past three days. We had asked many workers but everyone refused to help. The elderly people and even kids were sweeping out the dirt. Now, the Corporation has cleaned up all the sewage and water and the streets are quite dry. They made sure to clear all the garbage too,” said Nalini, a resident of the locality.Ch