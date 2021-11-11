IMD Issues Red Alert for Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Ahead of a Thunderstorm

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Thiruvannamalai for Thursday, 11 November, expecting a thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places, news agency ANI reported.

An alert was also issued for high waves in the range of 2.5-3.5 metres till 11:30 pm on Thursday off northern and southern Tamil Nadu coasts.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl reportedly died in a wall collapse following heavy rains in Kumbakonam on Wednesday. Overall, 12 people have died due to the incessant rains in the state.

Severe rainfall was reported from various parts of Chennai and its neighbourhood areas early on Thursday morning as the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved towards Tamil Nadu coast, reported The Hindu.

Incessant rains had caused waterlogging in several parts of Chennai on Thursday, as per ANI.