Kamla Bhasin on the Origin of the Slogan ‘Azaadi!’

In a series of tweets in December, journalist and author Rahul Pandita described how for a Kashmiri Pandit in 1990, the ‘Azaadi’ slogan “became a weapon for the brutalisation of minority Hindus”. In one of his tweets he also brings up a vividly written paragraph from his book Our Moon has Blood Clots, where he writes,“It is then that the voices come back to me. The loud clapping. The jeering. The chants reaching a crescendo. The hiss of the loudspeaker. The noise beats hard on my chest, like a drumbeat gone berserk. My head feels like an inferno, and a cold sweat traverses down my back. Hum kya chaaaahte - Azadiiii!”