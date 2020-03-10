The Meeting to Be That Could Have Kept Scindia in the Congress

It was one meeting that could have saved the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. But it never took place.

Jyotiraditya Scindia sought an urgent meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday morning. After being asked to "wait" for the Chief Ministership in Madhya Pradesh and subsequently being blocked from being the MP Congress Chief, Scindia had a fair sense that he may be blocked from being sent to the Rajya Sabha as well, in the 26 March election.