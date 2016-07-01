All You Need to Know About ‘Made in India’ Tejas Aircraft

After a wait of over three decades, the Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted Tejas, a homegrown fighter jet, on 1 July, 2016.

The first squadron of Tejas aircraft is christened ‘Flying Daggers 45’ of the indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The LCA squadron induction ceremony was held at the Aircraft System Testing Establishment in Bengaluru in the presence of Air Marshal Jasbir Walia.

The Quint brings to you all that you need to know about the Tejas LCA, which is widely believed to be far superior to Pakistan’s JF-17 built jointly with China.