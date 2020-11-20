Swaraj Kaushal Hails ‘Tamil Brahmins’, ‘Vegetarians’; Gets Slammed
Swaraj Kaushal, late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s husband & ex-Mizoram guv, praised ‘value system’ of Tamil brahmins.
Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and former Mizoram governor, was slammed on Twitter on Friday, 20 November, for his tweet praising the ‘value system’ of Tamil brahmins.
In a thread of tweets, Kaushal wrote, “I admire Tamil Brahmins and their value system. They are vegetarian.[sic.] They practise ‘simple living and high thinking.’ They have distinguished themselves in India and abroad. They have brought laurels to the country. My Regards.”
He added, “As a vegetarian, I was quite a misfit in Mizoram. I survived on banana diet. As governor, I served only vegetarian food in the Raj Bhawan.”
Following his tweets, many criticised him on Twitter for hailing Brahminism.
Kaushal was appointed Advocate-General of Mizoram in 1987, and played a significant role in engineering the Mizoram Peace Accord, which ended 20 years of insurgency in the state.
In 1990, at just 37, Swaraj Kaushal became the youngest Governor in Indian history when he took over as the Governor of Mizoram.
He was also elected to Rajya Sabha in August 1998 from Haryana as a Haryana Vikas Party candidate.
Kaushal has also been a representative of the Government of India in Naga peace negotiations.
