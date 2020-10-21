Suspected Militant Ambush Kills Assam Rifles Jawan in Arunachal 

An Assam Rifles personnel was killed while another was left severely injured after a group of militants, suspected to be National Socialist Council of Nagalim – Isac Muviah (NSCN–IM) workers, ambushed a convoy of the 6 Assam Regiment near Khonsa in southern Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Wednesday, 21 October, reported EastMojo.

Massive search operations are underway at Sanliam village, which lies on the Khonsa Lazu road and shares a border with neighbouring Myanmar.