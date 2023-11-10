'Speed Picks Up Only After We Intervene': SC Pulls Up States On Delhi Pollution

On Thursday, the Delhi government, in an affidavit, told the court that its odd-even scheme to curb vehicular emissions reduced road congestion and said the the implementation will take place after the court's order.

"Don't try to not perform and then shift the burden on to the court," the bench said.

The court also questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government's odd-even vehicle scheme.

"We had asked how do taxis come into Delhi...They said we'll introduce odd-even in this also. They said they're going to wait for SC order. But what does SC order have to do with this?" the bench said.

"Every little bit counts. We have a study that shows odd-even helps. Decongests roads, less traffic...Makes a difference," the Delhi government told the court.

This comes two days after the apex court asked the Delhi government whether the odd-even scheme had succeeded when it was implemented earlier. "These are all optics, this is the problem," the bench had said.