'Thank Weather Gods': Delhi Rejoices As Rain Brings Down AQI Levels Pre-Diwali

With light rain pouring down in the national capital region on the intervening night of 9-10 November, Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram received relief in the form of improved air quality levels.
The rain showers came at a time when the Delhi government was already planning to induce artificial rain over the region on 20-21 November to curb the toxic air pollution.
According to prediction by the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), more light rain is expected to fall in the adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR on Friday.
Thanks to the rain, Delhi's AQI improved on Friday morning. For reference, RK Puram's average AQI which was at 446 (severe) improved significantly. On Friday morning, RK Puram recorded a 139 (unhealthy) AQI level.
Similarly, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, Anand Vihar's AQI improved from 462 (severe) to 162 (unhealthy).
Ghaziabad's Sanjay Nagar had a AQI level of four (good) on Friday morning.
From Severe To Unhealthy: Delhi Thanks The Rain
Delhiites took to X (formerly Twitter) to rejoice this respite, thanks to the rain.
Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote, "It's refreshing to wake up to a drizzle & an AQI of 68."
Many others also appealed to the public to not burst firecrackers this Diwali so that the air remains breathable.
