Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Goaplkrishna Gandhi, in his column for The Telegraph, raises a question that offers pertinent insights into effectively handing a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic: what would Mahatma Gandhi have done now, were he alive?

Thumbing down pages of history to analyse Gandhi’s responses to the Spanish flu in 1918, his grandson puts forth five suggestions, including the need for the centre to “recognize the integrated experience and inherent good sense of” the citizens and “seek public counsel on the measures particularly as related to restrictions.”