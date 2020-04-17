Will Coronavirus Turn Modi’s 5 Trillion Dollar Dream Into Fantasy?

At that rate, we will need a real GDP growth of 14 percent this year, to stay on target for the 16.4 percent annual growth rate needed to take us to a 5-trillion-dollar economy by 2024. Is that even remotely likely? Not if you go by what analysts at various investment banks are saying. Nomura’s latest report predicts just a 0.8 percent GDP growth in the calendar year of 2020. Barclays has forecast GDP growth to be 0.8 percent in fiscal year 2020-21. Morgan Stanley predicted India’s GDP growth to be about 1.7 percent in 2020, but this was before the lockdown was extended.

So, chances are that India’s real GDP will, at best, grow by 1-2 percent. Add inflation to that, we will get a nominal GDP growth this year of about 4 percent. That means in rupee terms our nominal GDP will end up at about Rs 213 lakh crore in 2020-21. That will mean that, even if the rupee stays more or less stable against the dollar, we will need to add another Rs.162 lakh crore to our nominal GDP between 2021 and 2024, to reach the $5 trillion mark.

So, India’s economy will need to grow at nearly 21 percent per year, for three years, for us to achieve Modi ji’s promise of a 5-trillion-dollar economy by 2024. Till recently, it looked like a dream. Now, it is simply, fantasy.

(The author was Senior Managing Editor, NDTV India & NDTV Profit. He now runs the independent YouTube channel ‘Desi Democracy’. He tweets @AunindyoC. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)