Is Govt ‘Using’ Corona Pandemic to ‘Justify’ Mass Surveillance?

Hence, even if the privacy policy was a blatant violation of fundamental rights, there would be a void where there ought to be statutory accountability and grievance redressal mechanisms. Second, consequent to such a lack of statutorily imposed standards, state governments have not been as vigilant as the central government in ensuring that digital governance during the pandemic does not jeopardise the fundamental rights of citizens.

The Aarogya Setu app states that it will not share any individual’s name and number with the public at large at any time, but state governments have not displayed the same sensitivity to citizens’ privacy.