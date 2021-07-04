Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

No man in the world is worth buying, says Anand Neelakantan in his column in The New Indian Express. He critiques Indians for being hypocrites, by worshipping women while the country continues to have the dubious distinction of being the 'rape capital of the world'. The obnoxious system of dowry has ruined lives and led to female foeticide and suicides, he elaborates. Making it worse, even educational qualification of the man nor the woman is a guarantee against dowry harassment.