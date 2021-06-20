Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Lauding the Delhi High Court for granting bail to Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act accused student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express, wonders why it is hard for Prime Minister Modi and his ministers to notice how “dangerously blurred” the lines between genuine protest and terrorism have become.

Referring to the Prime Minister's speech in favour of Democratic values at the G7 Summit, Singh notes that the former must insist on separating protests from terrorism.