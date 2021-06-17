India Must Amend Public Records Act: ‘Secrecy’ Harms in Many Ways

The recent controversy over the Government’s order gagging senior officials, especially from the intelligence community, from publishing anything related to their “domain” without prior permission from the “competent authority”, has been made worse by the threat to withhold pensions in case of violations.

Almost in the same breath comes news of the Ministry of Defence permitting the early declassification of war records so that authentic histories of conflicts involving India can be written within five years of a war.

Both these developments point to a larger problem: a culture of opacity in the Indian government. The gag order restrains former officials from speaking out about government failures in security or intelligence, challenging misguided policies or actions, and even prevents them exposing acts of corruption.

Meanwhile the measures taken by the Defence Ministry, though welcome, miss the forest for one set of trees. India still lacks comprehensive and accountable routines for maintaining accessible public records.