India-Israel Ties Are Autonomous of Political Changes in Israel

The unlikely coalition that takes over the reins of the government was united on ousting Netanyahu. There are three coalition leaders who were erstwhile allies of Netanyahu and shared his right -wing political beliefs. Bennet, the new PM is a former Chief of Staff of Netanyahu and a minister, is a hard liner and further to the right of his former boss. His Yamina party’s popularity is limited to religious Jews and the settler community which has spearheaded the capture of Palestinian land in the West Bank and residential areas in East Jerusalem to settle Jews.

Both Netanyahu and Bennet oppose an independent and sovereign Palestinian state and the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran. Bennet has an unenviable balancing act to follow in the two years that he will be PM, after which the post will go to Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid, the centrist party.

A huge challenge will be to maintain ties with the Arab party which is likely to press demands of the Israeli Arabs and their Palestinian brethren. Israeli Arabs have ling complained of discrimination and targeted by right-wingers of being “terrorist” sympathizers. Moreover, between Bennet and Lapid, each one will retain a veto on policies as Lapid will hold the important foreign affairs portfolio. Hence, no movement on the Palestinian issue can be expected.