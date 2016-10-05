Remembering Baji Rout, India’s Youngest Martyr

Around 8 pm on 10 October 1938, the Prajamandal (Peoples’ Movement) activists started a protest outside the Bhuban police station in Dhenkanal following the arrest of a few innocent villagers who were fighting against the oppression of the king.

The British police men opened fire at the protesting activists killing two. Contrary to the belief of the policemen, undeterred by the killing of the two of their fellow men, the crowd swelled, outnumbering the police force.

The small troupe of British policemen realised they won’t be able to control the angry members of the Prajamandal movement and planned to flee. The Nilkanthpur Ghat on the banks of the river Brahmani was the shortest route for them to reach the Dhenkanal city.